Short Interest in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Decreases By 20.5%

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,054. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

