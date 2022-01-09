Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Declines By 18.8%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $31.06. 11,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $749.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.5983 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

