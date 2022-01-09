Short Interest in PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Expands By 20.0%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $$123.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 102. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $117.80 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $128.56.

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding. The Real Estate Investment segment refers to all properties including investment properties, investment properties earmarked for sale, own-used properties, sites and development properties as well as development projects earmarked for sale for rental purpose.

