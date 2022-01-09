Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Declines By 30.0%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 1,101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,087,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Roche stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.78. 2,317,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,822. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,078 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Roche by 45.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after acquiring an additional 347,533 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 19.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 475,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 76,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

