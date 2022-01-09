Short Interest in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expands By 19.2%

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $3,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.29. 536,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,639. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

