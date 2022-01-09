Short Interest in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expands By 24.3%

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

STAG stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

