Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Rises By 20.7%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 95,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $35.36. 75,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,315. The RMR Group has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $47.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

