Short Interest in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Increases By 19.4%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

THRY opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,802,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 5,831.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 308,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

