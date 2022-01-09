Short Interest in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Increases By 19.4%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
THRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.
THRY opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,802,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 5,831.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 308,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.