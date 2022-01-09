Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Declines By 22.7%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

