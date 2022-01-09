Short Interest in Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Decreases By 21.4%

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TDNT stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Trident Brands has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Trident Brands had a negative return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 1,749.39%.

Trident Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded consumer products and food ingredients. Its portfolio includes Brain Armor, Trident Sports Nutrition, and Everlast Nutrition. The company was founded on November 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

