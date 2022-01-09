Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Drops By 18.4%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 216,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zhongchao stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.28% of Zhongchao at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zhongchao stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Zhongchao has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

