Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.71. 1,250,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Signature Bank has a one year low of $142.32 and a one year high of $370.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.57.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

