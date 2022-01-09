Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

