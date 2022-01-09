Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.18.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL opened at $39.31 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.