Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 733,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SINT opened at $0.67 on Friday. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SINT. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Sintx Technologies by 218.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 94,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 594,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

