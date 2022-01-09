SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SJW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

