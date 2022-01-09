SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Update

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 252,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.45.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

