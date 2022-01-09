Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSBF remained flat at $$26.28 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 365. Skanska AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

