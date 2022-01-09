Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce $114.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.76 million. Skillz posted sales of $67.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $389.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.09 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $545.31 million, with estimates ranging from $494.80 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on SKLZ. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, decreased their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,800,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,288,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. 10,955,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,163,312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Skillz has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.