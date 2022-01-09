SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $13.38 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 41.0% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

