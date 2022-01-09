SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in SLM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SLM by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SLM by 0.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. SLM has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

