SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Down 6.5%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €16.26 ($18.48) and last traded at €16.42 ($18.66). 55,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.56 ($19.95).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is €16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.64 million and a PE ratio of -13.96.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

