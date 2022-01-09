SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $28.27 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

