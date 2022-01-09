smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and $17,846.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.80 or 0.07416352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,525.09 or 0.99832898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003194 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

