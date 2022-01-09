SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.19. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 42,194 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a market cap of $819.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

