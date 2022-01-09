SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $353.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $248.91. 639,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,622. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.09.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

