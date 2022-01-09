Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,397 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

