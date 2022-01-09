Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Several analysts have commented on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

