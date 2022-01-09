Soverain Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,590.07 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Soverain has a market cap of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Soverain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00203007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.95 or 0.00459857 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00077295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile

Soverain uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

