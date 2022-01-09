Soverain (SOVE) Market Cap Tops $9,590.07

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Soverain has a market cap of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Soverain has traded flat against the dollar. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00203007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.95 or 0.00459857 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00077295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain (CRYPTO:SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

