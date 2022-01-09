SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,180,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 53,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $167.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

