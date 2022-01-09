SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.5% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 207,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

