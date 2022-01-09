SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Cut to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TFI opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after buying an additional 66,807 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,071,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,842,000 after buying an additional 64,717 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after buying an additional 95,734 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 214,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 51,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

