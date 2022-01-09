Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.

SR stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.58.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Spire by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

