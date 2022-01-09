Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPR. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

