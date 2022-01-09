Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 5.2%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.22. 56,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,822,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

