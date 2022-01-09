Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “

SRAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,692,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

