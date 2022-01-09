SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSEZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.24. 108,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,448. SSE has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

