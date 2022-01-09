Stacks Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.24 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00004858 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $58.24 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,292,546,572 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

