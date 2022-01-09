State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $27,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $130.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.20.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

