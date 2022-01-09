State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,103 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $30,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after buying an additional 111,880 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,737,000 after buying an additional 261,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,290,000 after buying an additional 196,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,910,000 after buying an additional 38,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after buying an additional 300,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

