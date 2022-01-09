State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,688 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $28,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $65,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after buying an additional 200,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after buying an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $193.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

