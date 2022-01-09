State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,585 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $25,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

