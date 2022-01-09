Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STZHF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. Stelco has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

