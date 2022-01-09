Stephen G. Berman Sells 9,100 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $87,178.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $91.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $15.54.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $203,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.