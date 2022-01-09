STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 19.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,285,000 after acquiring an additional 291,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

STE opened at $234.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

