Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sterling Check from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a peer perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of STER opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

