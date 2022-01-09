STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €45.00 ($51.14) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($46.02) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.61 ($51.83).

EPA:STM opened at €44.38 ($50.43) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.16. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

