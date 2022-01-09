Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $283.50

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.50 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 8.98 ($0.12). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 9.31 ($0.13), with a volume of 19,805 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.62 million and a P/E ratio of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.61.

About Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

