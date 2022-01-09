StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) Short Interest Update

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APACU. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.